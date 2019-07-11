Storm Head to Arizona to Reclaim Title

Storm Head to Arizona to Reclaim Title

SIOUX FALLS, SD…With a championship history boasting ten league titles, the Storm aren’t used to seeing someone else celebrating at their expense.

Much less in consecutive seasons.

“To come that close to the goal and falling up short, it’s tough. It’s been in the back of my mind the last two years.” Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says.

For the third straight year the Storm will look to reclaim the IFL title against the team that first took it from them in 2017, the Arizona Rattlers.

This season the Rattlers have had Sioux Falls number, winning two games comfortably by averaging nearly 250 yards per game, while forcing six Storm turnovers.

“We need them to make some mistakes. We need them to make some mistakes and we need to play pretty flawless football. They’re tough from top to bottom.” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says.

Since their last meeting in April the Rattlers have gotten even better by adding last year’s IFL MVP, Drew Powell.

A former Storm backup, Powell was the catalyst to Iowa’s United Bowl win last year and hasn’t slowed down, averaging 190 all purpose yards a game with 36 passing and rushing touchdowns in seven games.

“Stop his legs and everything else will fall into place. They’re just physical. You just got to play physical and match their physicalness.” Storm Defensive Lineman Claude Davis says.

It’s a tall task that the Storm tackled one year ago. After getting swept in the regular season, Sioux Falls went to Arizona for the conference championship and stunned the Rattlers with a 69-68 overtime win.

“They were able to get a ten point lead on us and then we were able to kind of fight our way back into it. That’s playoff football. And that’s what you have to expect going on the road.” Riggs says.

If they can do it again it might be the most satisfying win in Storm history.

“Yeah just the past two seasons, how things have gone, and then their owner and head coach say they like beating us. So we’ll see about all that.” Davis says.

Which is all the incentive they need now.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.