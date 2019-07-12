3 South Dakotans Deploying for Tropical Storm Barry Relief Efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three South Dakotans are preparing to head to Louisiana as part of the Red Cross’s relief effort for Tropical Storm Barry.

The volunteers will help with support in evacuation centers for those displaced by the storm. You can also help without leaving your home.

The Red Cross is always looking for donations to help with relief. Officials say in this case, they’re looking for money because sending supplies from this far isn’t practical.

“We do not accept donations of supplies or food or other goods. It would just take a lot of time and resources to send things down to the coast and sort and organize all of that,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad of the American Red Cross.

To donate, head over to redcross.org. You can also text “Red Cross” to 90999 to donate $10 to relief efforts.