Animal Control Searching for Dog That Bit Toddler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police and animal control are searching for a dog they say bit a toddler on Thursday.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m., a stray dog bit the boy in the face at Dugan Park and ran away. The dog is described as a medium-sized male dog with medium to long black hair. The dog was not wearing a collar or attended by an owner.

The boy received a few small wounds.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in the incident to verify its vaccinations. Police are asking if you have any information to call Animal Control at 367-7000.