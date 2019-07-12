Canaries’ Bark In The Park Night Goes To The (Chicago) Dogs

Birds Four Game Win Streak Snapped In 4-3 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Birds went from being no-hit into the seventh inning to tying the game but fell short in the ninth. The Birds (27-25) dropped the series opener to the Chicago Dogs (29-22) 4-3 on Friday.

Canaries starter Alex Boshers pitched seven innings. Five of the seven innings were 1-2-3 innings. In the sixth, he allowed one hit. His only rough inning was the second. He gave up three runs on five hits.

Chicago starter D.J. Snelten pitched six innings of no-hit ball. Brett Vertigan broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh with a single on a full-count pitch. Keven Taylor singled behind him and Burt Reynolds walked to load the bases. Alay Lago cut the lead to one with his RBI single. Two batters later, a Jordan Ebert sacrifice fly tied the game.

The game remained tied at three until Victor Roache homered in the top of the ninth. The Birds put the tying run on base but couldn’t score in the bottom of the ninth.

UP NEXT

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries