Class A and B CDL Truck Drivers

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

CDL Truck drivers are essential to our SealPros, Inc. team; you will be transporting aggregate, rubble or equipment to/from job sites to assigned jobs.

Essential Job Functions

1) Follow the proper pre-truck inspections as required by the company. This includes, but not limited to: checking tires, lights, brakes, fuel and all fluid levels prior to starting the truck.

2) Responsible for keeping your truck and box clean. You will be required to climb into the truck box to clean the box out with a shovel or scrapper at the end of every work day.

3) Use maps to determine the best route to the job site (if unsure check with supervisor). Asphalt job routes will be determined by supervisor.

4) Must understand and follow all company safety policies.

5) Position the truck to discharge the load as directed at the job site.

6) Observe speed limits and safety policies when on private property.

7) Be able to back up your truck on sites using side mirrors (this is a large part of your job).

8) Maintain time cards, logs, and scale tickets. All required documents must be turned in at the end of each day. Track all loads/times between companies.

9) At times assist other employers in misc. tasks in which may be shoveling, traffic control, power washing equipment.

10) Comply with all applicable federal, state and local laws.

Pay based on experience – Competitive Pay!

Benefits include:

• Health Insurance

• 401(K)

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday Pay

• Vacation Pay

Job Requirements:

* General knowledge of surrounding areas city streets or highways to deliver loads in a timely manner

* Pass pre-employment drug test

* Must have valid Class A CDL/driver’s license

* Medical card not required, but highly recommended

* Must be dependable, with minimal time off

* Able to work overtime

* Some heavy lifting – minimum 50 lbs.

* Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net 605-767-3500

Link to Job Posting on Company Website: