Development Assistant

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) seeks an enthusiastic team player for the full‐time position of Development Assistant. The Development Assistant serves as an integral part of the team and works directly with staff, board of directors, and patrons to enhance the symphony’s operations and fundraising capacity. The position includes fundraising administration, database management, office coordination, and supporting events. This position is ideal for a motivated, highly organized person, who enjoys working with people. The Development Assistant reports to the Development Manager.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a vibrant and growing community serving a 125-mile region that touches 5 states. Over the past several years, the orchestra has seen significant growth in its musical prowess and the scope of products and services. Known for innovative programming, state-wide outreach, and deep community engagement activity, the SDSO has a strong heritage upon which to build an even stronger future. The SDSO is the region’s premiere arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. For more information, visit www.sdsymphony.org

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Development and Office Administration

• Manage the donor database (Raiser’s Edge) by entering gifts, producing receipts, preparing invoices, and completing bank deposits ensuring accuracy

• Create new constituent records, and edit or update records as necessary

• Ensure accuracy of program book and all donor acknowledgements

• Produce development reports on a monthly basis or as needed

• Ensure fulfillment of donor benefits

• Sell program book advertising in coordination with Marketing Director

• Create development-related copy for website, e-blasts, and other fundraising materials

• Be the manager and driver of the solicitation schedule including the mail campaign

• Build board packets and donor presentation materials

• Support board and staff with implementation of governance policies

• Manage development-related calendars; schedule board and committee meetings

• SDSO League administrative support as needed

• Assist Development Manager with tracking expenses and budget

• Maintain office equipment, filing and supplies

• Take minutes at staff meetings and other meetings as assigned

• Provide administrative support to other departments

• Retrieve, open and distribute mail daily

Events

• Manage logistics of the symphony gala and other fundraising events

• Provide front of house and/or concert production support

Grants

• Manage grants by compiling necessary materials, drafting narratives, reporting, and maintaining the grants calendar

• Submit grant evaluations

Job Requirements:

Minimum requirement include:

• Bachelor’s degree

• Outstanding written and oral communication skills. Creative writing is a plus.

• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Excel. Experience in database management a plus.

• Willingness to work evenings and weekends.

Compensation and Benefits:

• $30,000 ‐ Commensurate with experience and qualifications.

• Benefits package includes a health plan (75% paid by the SDSO) and Simple IRA match as well as paid vacation and flexible personal days.

Contact Information:

Application Procedure: email thoughtfully written cover letter and resume to Ellen Hoyne, Development Manager, ellen.hoyne@sdsymphony.org. (MS Word or Adobe Acrobat attachments only, please.)

Application deadline: July 31, 2019

The SDSO’s community engagement work is intentional about building multicultural bridges through music, and we encourage people from all backgrounds to be a part of the work we do. Hence, we strongly encourage applications from people of color or who are members of other marginalized communities.

