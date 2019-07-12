Equipment Delivery Operator

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

We are Looking for the BEST OF THE BEST to fill our team.

This person will be responsible for safely driving and operating equipment to and from job sites. This person will need to follow directions from the supervisor as to daily tasks and expectations for each specific job site/project. This will also include minor servicing/maintenance of equipment. The selected candidate will be required to work in a team environment alongside our team.

Benefits:

Pay based on experience – Competitive Pay!

Benefits include:

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday Pay

• Vacation Pay

Job Requirements:

Operations Expectations:

This employee will be able to operate commercial vehicles to include trucks and trailers. Other heavy equipment experience is preferred.

Requirements:

• Must have valid Class A CDL

• Strong understanding of heavy equipment and minor maintenance

• Great communication skills

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable, with minimal time off

• Able to work overtime

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net 605-767-3500

Link to Job Posting on Company Website: