FAST AND THE FURYious: Sioux Falls Edges Yankton In State Softball Opener

SF Fury beat Yankton Fury 2-1

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 191 teams in four different age divisions began play in the South Dakota State Fastpitch Softball Tournament at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls on Friday evening. The tournament continues tomorrow and concludes with championships Sunday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the 18U tournament and the Sioux Falls Fury’s 2-1 win over the Yankton Fury.