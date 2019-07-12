FEMA Closes Disaster Recovery Centers in Sioux Falls and Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Winter and spring floods caused confusion and anxiety for many Sioux Empire residents about disaster relief assistance.

Knowing the problem, FEMA set up disaster recovery centers so victims could get their questions answered face to face.

After a month of operating locations in Sioux Falls and Yankton, FEMA has helped more than 250 people.

“There were all kinds of people, in all situations,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist Pam Saulsby. “All of them though were impacted by the severe storms, the snow, and the flooding that happened.”

However, seeing the influx of people decline, FEMA has decided to close the centers in those locations.

“FEMA opens and closes it Disaster Centers based on need,” said Saulsby. “So, the decision was made that we had done the most we could do for the people of that county. It doesn’t mean that help is no longer available.”

In order to still give the public that human interaction, FEMA will be setting up mobile centers in Turner and Hutchinson County on Monday, which will serve the same purpose as the relief centers.

“You don’t have to live in a specific county to go and register for assistance anyone who can get there can go in and register and get the process moving,” said Saulsby.

The last day to register for federal disaster assistance is August 6th.

FEMA says if you cannot make it to a mobile center make sure to call them at 800-621-3362 or go to their website at disasterassistance.gov.

There are two other deadlines to be aware of. The last day to file for disaster unemployment is July 15th, except for Turner County residents for them the deadline is July 26th.