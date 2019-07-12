Four Canaries Selected To Play In American Association All-Star Game

Alay Lago, Kevin Taylor, Mike Hart & Taylor Hill Heading To St. Paul July 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four Sioux Falls Canaries will represent the American Association’s South Division at the league’s All-Star Game. Second baseman Alay Lago, pitcher Taylor Hill, outfielder Mike Hart and utility player Kevin Taylor have earned All-Star nods for the 2019 season.

Both Lago and Hart were named starters on the South Division team. The game will take place at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 23.

Lago left no doubt about his all-star candidacy this season. The native of Cuba currently leads the American Association with a .369 batting average, with an impressive .973 OPS to boot. A remarkably consistent performer, Lago has hit safely in 34 of his last 37 games. That includes a 19-game hitting streak from May 29 to June 21 that still stands as the longest in the league this year. Lago was named the American Association’s Rawlings Player of the Month for June.

As the Birds’ ace of staff, Hill was another clear All-Star selection. Hill’s 2.41 ERA stands as the second-best in the league, despite pitching in the hitter-friendly Birdcage for six of his 10 starts. The former major leaguer has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all but one of his starts this year.

Fan favorite Hart also stood out from the pack. The outfielder and catcher is hitting .344/.411/.552 this year, second to Lago in all three of those categories. Hart’s best game this year came June 17 vs. St. Paul, where the Massachusetts native hit a grand slam and a two-run home run for six total RBIs. That’s the most RBIs a Canary has recorded in one game this season. Hart is currently on the disabled list with a hamstring strain but is expected back on the field in the coming days.

Utility man Kevin Taylor also joins the Canary contingent heading to St. Paul. The veteran sports an impressive .308/.398/.423 slash line this season, playing in all but two of the Birds’ first 51 games. Taylor has shown his versatility in the field this year, suiting up at first base and corner outfield.

The Canaries are finishing up a homestand with a bang this weekend (July 12-14). Friday is Bark In The Park Night, where fans can bring dogs to the game for just $5. Saturday is Princesses and Pirates Night, featuring a tiara and eye patch giveaway for kids. Saturday is Sunday Family Fun Day, where kids will have a chance to run the bases and get player autographs after the game. Fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 605-336-6060.

-Release Courtesy SF Canaries