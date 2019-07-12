Heavy Equipment Operator (Grading Crew)

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

The selected candidate will be required to work within a leadership role with other co-workers and managers in a team environment on our asphalt grading crew. Finish grade experience is preferred. Employee must safely operate heavy equipment of various sizes and weights used in road, site or highway construction and paving. Follow directions from supervisor as to daily tasks and expectations for each specific job site/project. Perform minor servicing/maintenance of equipment. Perform general physical labor and assist in training less-experienced employees.

Must be able to operate the following:

• Very experienced skid load operator

• Dozer experience is a plus

• Blade operator for fine grading with accuracy

• Other heavy equipment as needed

Pay based on experience – Competitive Pay!

Benefits include:

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday Pay

• Vacation Pay

Job Requirements:

• Pass pre-employment drug test

• Must have valid driver’s license

• Strong understanding of heavy equipment and maintenance

• Have the ability to read, understand, and stake and construction plans

• Great communication skills

• Leadership abilities

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable

• Be willing to work nights and weekends

• Able to work overtime

• Be willing to work in extreme temps (hot and cold)

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

• Class A or B CDL is a plus!

• Transportation to and from work

• Some heavy lifting – minimum of 50 pounds

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net 605-767-3500

Link to Job Posting on Company Website: