Nonprofit Helps Teachers Pay For School Supplies

The school year is still weeks away, but many teachers around the Sioux Empire are already getting prepared. For many, they are facing a problem before they even step foot inside the classroom.

Teachers like Elizabeth Larson take pride in their students’ growth.

“I have worked with so many young children, that’s where my heart really is in the younger children, but I love I’ve had to sub in the older grades… ohh they are amazing too,” says Larson.

But, there’s a “not so amazing” part of the job. Often times, teachers end up paying out-of-pocket for school supplies… and the costs can add up quickly.

“Something that’s maybe a dollar for one child ends up being 20 dollars, or a 5 dollar item that helps your classroom ends up being a couple of them.”

That is where “My School Rocks” is trying to help. The South Dakota non-profit visits schools around the state to help with school supplies like pencils, rulers and even books.

Janet Coleman, the organization’s secretary and treasurer, says teachers even get involved with donating supplies after they have retired.

“What am I gonna do? Here you go, here’s 33 years of one teachers experience, you know just the tears of relief,” says Coleman.

As for why she’s involved, Coleman says she is just trying to help those who help our kids.

“They didn’t have the money for supplies and so to be able now that I am better off myself personally, be able to give to somebody else you know people were there to help me, I want to make sure you know pay it forward.”

To learn more about “My School Rocks” visit their website at http://pleasehelpmyschoolrocks.org/.