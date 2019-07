SDGA Match Play Tournaments Tee Off

Women's Semifinal, Men's 3rd Round & Quarterfinals Tomorrow

BRANDON, S.D. — After a round of qualifying yesterday the SDGA Mens’ & Womens’ Match Play Golf Tournaments got underway on Friday in Brandon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the first day of action!

You can view the bracket results and schedule for tomorrow by clicking HERE .