South Dakota Man Convicted of Manslaughter in 1980 Released From Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota man convicted of raping and killing a woman nearly 40 years ago is now out of prison.

The Department of Corrections released 54-year-old Nicholas Scherr on Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 years in prison for manslaughter but was granted parole in May after serving 23 years.

Scherr pleaded guilty in the 1980 shooting of Candace Rough Surface. He was 15 when he and his cousin committed the crime.

Corrections officials say that Scherr plans to live in the Sioux Falls area.