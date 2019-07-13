BACK ON TOP! STORM STUN ARIZONA TO WIN UNITED BOWL!

Sioux Falls Wins 11th Championship 56-53 Over Previously Unbeaten Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — After two straight tight championship game losses and one of the most trying seasons in team history, the Sioux Falls Storm are back on top of the IFL.

Led by an MVP performance from quarterback Lorenzo Brown the Storm stunned the previously unbeaten 15-0 Arizona Rattlers 56-53 in the 2019 United Bowl to claim their 11th championship in team history in front of 14,635 stunned Arizona fans at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Playing in what might be his final game, USF alum Brown was magnificent against his former backup Drew Powell, who had beaten Brown for last year’s title while at Iowa. Brown went 15-19 for 200 yards, throwing five touchdowns while running for a score as well.

Brandon Sheperd hauled in six passes for 115 yards and a score.

Sioux Falls played from behind for most of the game after an early fumble in the first quarter, trailing 31-28 at half and by as may as 10 in the third quarter. The game turned at the 5:52 mark of the third quarter when the Storm forced an incomplete pass at the goal line on fourth down. Trailing 38-35, Sioux Falls went 44 yards on five plays and took their first lead since the first quarter on a two yard Calen Campbell run.

After trading scores, Sioux Falls’ TJ Neal sacked Powell with 11:47 to play and forced a fumble that the Storm recovered. Brown led a 10 play, 26 yard drive that ended with a nine yard strike to Kent Shelby that put Sioux Falls up 56-45. Arizona would score a touchdown and two point conversion to get within three, but failed to get the onside kick and the ball back.

Sioux Falls finishes the season 14-3.