Disaster Unemployment Assistance Applications Due Monday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, S.D. (from SD Dept. of Public Safety) – Farmers and ranchers, employees and self-employed individuals in 16 counties and reservations across South Dakota who are unable to work as a result of the severe winter storms and flooding from March 13 to April 26 may be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance. Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the U.S. Department of Labor, the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is administered locally.

The state Department of Labor and Regulation is accepting applications through Monday, July 15 from all counties and reservations (except Turner) that have been declared for Individual Assistance. For those in Turner County, the deadline is Friday, July 26.

Individuals can register by calling the Claims Call Center (605) 626-3179, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. CDT. Specify that your claim is related to disaster unemployment and the severe storms that occurred between mid-March and late April.

Benefits are available for qualifying individuals in Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Pine Ridge Reservation, Rosebud Reservation, Todd, Turner, Yankton and Ziebach counties.

Among the conditions for eligibility: Applicants must not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state.

For further information, go to the Department of Labor and Regulation’s DUA webpage at https://dlr.sd.gov/ui/individuals/dua.aspx. For a Fact Sheet on FEMA’s Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, go on the agency’s website to https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/24418.