Good Weekend For Wieneke & Streveler In CFL

SDSU & USD Alums Score Touchdowns In Canadian Football League Action

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WINNIPEG & OTTAWA, CANADA — A pair of former local college football stars had good weekends in the Canadian Football League.

Former South Dakota Coyote Chris Streveler didn’t have quite as big a role Winnipeg’s victory as he did one week ago, but he still had an impressive 23 yard touchdown run during the Blue Bombers 47-21 win over Toronto. All told Streveler passed for 30 yards and ran for 37 in relief duty.

And South Dakota State alum Jake Wieneke was in action today for Montreal. He caught two passes for 22 yards, including his second career touchdown, in Montreal’s 36-19 win atOttawa.