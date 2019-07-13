Minnehaha Dive Team Takes Training to New Levels at Covell Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- About a month ago Minnehaha County Emergency Management Dive Operations responded to Covell Lake for a water rescue. Two kayakers had overturned. One was rescued; the other drowned. Saturday the dive team was back at Covell Lake, this time for training.

Training is an important part of the Minnehaha County Emergency Management Dive Operations Team. When on a search and rescue mission, divers need to know how to navigate underwater without being able to see.

“When those divers are down there, I mean it’s all black. They don’t see anything. So they’re all working by hand, by feel,” said Glenn Foster, Asst. Chief Dive Officer.

The dive team trains 12 times a year at various lakes. It’s been awhile since they’ve trained at Covell Lake, so they thought it would be a good idea after the most recent rescue operation there.

“We practice search patterns, we practice rotating divers. We train off an international agency that does public safety diving, so we implement a lot of that stuff,” said Foster.

During last months recovery, divers also found debris on the bottom of the lake, so they decided to clear some of that out since they were already in the water.

This training was unique as Sioux Falls Fire Rescue joined in. They didn’t get in the water, but fire rescue crews learned how to use equipment to help with the land operations, such as the communication headset.

“Since we’re a volunteer organization we don’t always have a lot of divers, so when they come on scene we need them to help us,” said Foster.

Right now there’s around 15 volunteers on the dive team.

“Our divers here, I mean they all have full time jobs and they have a variety of different things they do. In the past we’ve had a catholic priest to an emergency room doctor, and everything in between,” said Doug Blomker, Minnehaha Emergency Management Assistant. Director.

The organization is in need of more volunteers to help in and out of the water. Perry Rea has been on the team for a year and a half. Like many of the volunteers, he was a recreational diver and wanted to do something good for the community.

“We have our skills that we use and if more people would do something like this I just think it would be a better place,” said Rea.

These divers are using their free time to train, but they don’t mind. They’ll continue to practice so they’ll be prepared when the next emergency call comes in.

In addition to responding to drowning emergencies, the Dive Team works with local law enforcement in water searches for crime evidence discarded in water.

If you are interested in joining the dive team or learning more about the organization call (605)-367-4290, stop by the Emergency Management Office at 608 Sigler Ave. in Sioux Falls Monday – Friday, or fill out the online volunteer form: https://www.minnehahacounty.org/dept/em/volunteers/VolunteerApplication.pdf