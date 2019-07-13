SDGA Match Play Saturday Highlights

Men's Quarterfinals & Women's Semifinals

BRANDON, S.D. — The field for championship Sunday at the SDGA State Match Play Tournament is set after a busy Saturday in Brandon.

Maggie Murphy will face Katie Bartlett in the women’s championship tomorrow at 9:00 AM. The men’s semifinals will start at 7:30 AM with Chris Long facing Jacob Otta followed by Jeff Meyerink and Kolby Newborg. The winners of those matches will play for the championship at 12:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s men’s quarterfinal and women’s semifinal highlights!