Sioux Falls Steel Roll Over Fury And Into State Title Game

Steel Win Semifinal 12-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after winning the Ringneck Invitational the Sioux Falls Steel will play for the 18U South Dakota State Softball Championship on Sunday after a 12-0 victory over the Sioux Falls Fury on Saturday evening at Sherman Park. Click on the video viewer for highlights!