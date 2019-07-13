South Dakotans Deploying For Hurricane Barry

SOUTH DAKOTA- The tropical storm named Barry has made landfall in Louisiana. People there are now receiving some help from the heartland. The American Red Cross is sending three South Dakotans to help with hurricane relief efforts. Volunteers like Vicki Johns will help with support in evacuation centers for those displaced by the storm. Johns has been volunteering with the Red Cross since the 90s. She has deployed out of state a couple of times. She says volunteers usually help out for around two to three weeks. She also says the experience can be emotional, but very rewarding.

“It’s always different. You have to be very flexible, you have to be able to go with the flow and accept change because one minute it’s one way, the next minute it’s another. But it always works out. The clients get served. It’s just a good feeling to be able to do that,” said Johns

While Johns is in Louisiana, she’ll be handing out comfort kits to those affected. The kit has essential items like toothpaste and shampoo. If you’re interested in volunteering with the Red Cross click here: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html