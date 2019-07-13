Storm Eager To Spoil Arizona’s Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Winning league titles was all the Sioux Falls Storm used to do until 2017 when the Arizona Rattlers came into the Premier Center and stunned the Storm in the United Bowl.

After a loss at Iowa in last year’s championship, Sioux Falls is just a few hours away from their third shot to reclaim the IFL championship. To do that they’ll have to contend not only with the Rattlers, but with their rowdy and raucous crowd. Arizona led the IFL in attendance this year with more 13,000 fans per game.

One notable twist to this title game is that it’s being played in Glendale’s Gila River Arena, home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. That’s because the Rattlers normal home, Talking Stick Arena, is undergoing renovations for it’s prime tenant, the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Despite the move, Arizona still had more than 13,000 in the stands for the conference title game two weeks ago.

It makes for a big time atmosphere that Storm players love playing in, and could certainly make a championship here the most satisfying since their first one 14 years ago.

Kickoff is at 8:05 PM CST.