United Bowl Could Be USF Alum Lorenzo Brown’s Final Game

National Champ With USF & IFL Champ With Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Whether the Sioux Falls Storm win or lose the United Bowl at Arizona tonight it could be the final game for a local legend in Sioux Falls, quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

He first burst onto the scene in 2008 as the quarterback at the University of Sioux Falls, leading them to consecutive NAIA National Titles. Brown became the Storm’s starter under center in 2015 and produced similar results, leading Sioux Falls to a pair of IFL titles and becoming the league’s all time leading scorer.

Brown hinted that he might hang it up after each of the last three championship games, and he acknowledges there’s a chance this could be his last game.

Kickoff is at 8:05 PM CST.