Body Pulled from Car Submerged in Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man from a submerged car in Rapid Creek in southwestern South Dakota.

A passer-by alerted authorities about an upside-down vehicle in the creek Sunday morning.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team was dispatched and pulled the man from the car. No one else was in the vehicle.

The victim is identified as Ivan Rice of Rapid City. An autopsy is planned.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation.