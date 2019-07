Meyerink & Murphy Win SDGA Match Play Championships

Championship Sunday At Brandon Golf Course

BRANDON, S.D. — Jeff Meyerink defeated Chris Long 3 & 2 and Maggie Murphy beat Katie Bartlett 2 & 1 to claim the SDGA Men’s & Women’s Match Play Tournament Championships on Sunday afternoon in Brandon. Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!