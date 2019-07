Sioux Falls Steel Defeat Fury To Complete Dominant State Championship Run

Steel Win Title Game 9-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after winning the Ringneck Invitational the Sioux Falls Steel kept rolling at the South Dakota State Softball Tournament on Sunday, defeating the Sioux Falls Fury 9-0 in the title game of the 18U division. The Steel outscored opponents 29-3 in three victories.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!