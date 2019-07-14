Storm Reclaim IFL Title By Completing Revenge Tour

Sioux Falls Wins 11th Championship By Avenging Title Losses To Iowa & Arizona

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm returned to South Dakota less than 24 hours after one of the sweetest championship wins in team history.

The Storm rallied to defeat the host Arizona Rattlers 56-53 in the 2019 United Bowl last night in Glendale, Arizona to capture the 11th championship in franchise history. The title is especially sweet after losses in the previous two United Bowls to the Rattlers (2017) and Iowa (2018). This year’s championship run was a revenge tour of sorts for the Storm, who won the United Conference Title game 52-50 at Iowa two weeks ago.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the team!