USS South Dakota Honorary Motorcycle Ride

SOUTH DAKOTA- This week, motorcyclists and navy sailors will ride across South Dakota together. Ten sailors from the USS South Dakota Submarine are here to take their motorcycle to Sturgis. The bike was donated by J&L Harley during the commissioning of the USS South Dakota Submarine. It represents the Battleship South Dakota on one side and the submarine on the other. The bike will be put on display at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame. Riders and sailors took off from Sioux Falls early Sunday to transport the bike.

“It’s phenomenal to be back in South Dakota. The bond that the crew has with the residents of South Dakota is just awesome. The commissioning committee works really hard to keep that bond strong and the guys really enjoy coming out and talking to the patriotic and dedicated people that live here in the great state,” said Commanding Officer, Craig Litty of the USS South Dakota.

Once at the museum, the bike will be maintained in running condition. Any sailors from the USS South Dakota Sub can check it out and ride it anywhere in the state.