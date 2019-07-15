Dakota Alliance Wins National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Dakota Alliance Girls 14 & Under team returned home from Tennessee as national champions. They did not allow a goal in the United States Youth Soccer National President’s Cup, out-scoring opponents 23-0. They came close to winning a national title last year and that served as motivation for this year.

James Oppenheimer, Dakota Alliance 14 U Head Coach:”This team last year got to the national final and lost in the finals. So they made it their mission of their’s to actually try and become national champions this year…”

Mali Van Meeteren, Dakota Alliance:”It was really fun because it was like a vacation but with your teammates and you get to play soccer so…”

It was the first national championship for the Dakota Alliance program.