Lorenzo Brown A Champion Again After Vintage Performance In United Bowl

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — From the moment he first suited up for the Sioux Falls Cougars eleven years ago until now, Lorenzo Brown hasn’t changed much.

“My pregame has been the same since I can remember. I’m not really a guy to get too high or get too low. I just go with the flow and let the game do the talking.” Brown says.

The difference now is that the wear and tear of ten professional seasons, the last five as starting quarterback of the Storm, has started to add up for the 31-year old.

“Yeah I mean days are numbered. I don’t know if this could be it but I definitely am enjoying still playing the game, having fun doing it, and I just don’t take this for granted.” Lorenzo says.

The last two seasons ending on difficult championship losses in part pushed Lorenzo to return and get back to the United Bowl this season against his former backup Drew Powell and the Arizona Rattlers in front of nearly 15,000 fans.

“Going back to my USF days our quote was always winner win because that’s what winners do. It’s really instilled in me. Winners win. They got to find a way to do that at all costs.” Brown says.

And Brown played like a two-time college and IFL Champion, passing for 200 yards and five touchdowns while running for another to lead the Storm to a 56-53 win at Arizona, earning MVP honors.

“The competitive atmosphere and getting some scores early, he built confidence off those. I think he knew that we had a good game plan and we could put them in a bad position. And he played with confidence.” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says.

Whether it was his last game is something Lorenzo will decide later.

“I wasn’t really think about that this could be the last game. It could be anybodies last game honestly. Sweet, it was really sweet being in that environment.” Brown says.

He’s just happy to add a new championship ring to his collection.