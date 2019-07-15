Out and About with Kali: Week of July 15

Unsure of what there might be to do this week? From a special night out in celebration of all things pork, to local sales, music and cars, let Kali Trautman with The Event Company guide you through some of the fun events happening in our area!

Tuesday, July 16 – Sioux Falls Pork Crawl, Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls food lovers will have a unique opportunity on Tuesday, July 16th to sample delicious pork dishes at three of Sioux Falls great restaurants; Myer’s Deli, Bread and Circus and Fernson Brewing Company. During this time attendees will be dining with South Dakota pork producers who made the meal possible. Throughout the evening, area pork producers will be mingling among guest and answering questions about their family farms and today’s pork production practices. The Pork Crawl is designed to acquaint pork consumers with local pork producers and encourage consumers to eat more pork while dining out. Visit their website at www.sdpork.org to register for your tickets to this fun event!

Wednesday, July 17 – Hot Summer Nites, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls

Join the Sioux Falls Corvette Club at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the “hottest night” of the season! The July 17, 2019 event will include great food by area food trucks, ice cold beverages and beer gardens, plus hundreds of Corvettes from across the nation on display! This family friendly event includes a Kids Corral and cars participating in Quick 60 Races. The event is free and open to the public, a free-will donation is requested to benefit the Veterans Cemetery Foundation.

Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20 – 28th Annual JazzFest in Yankton Trail Park, Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s largest musical festival is back! Join in the fun at the 28th Annual JazzFest! Featuring two stages with both national and local musicians, food vendors and so much more. Take a peek at the link below to see the lineup for the weekend.

Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20 – Summer Downtown Crazy Days. Downtown Sioux Falls

While there is always a reason to enjoy Downtown Sioux Falls, tons of great deals will be available for you this weekend at Crazy Days! Visit the various downtown businesses for sales, special events and activities. Visit the link to see those specials and participating businesses.

Saturday, July 20 – Remedy Brewing Company 2 Year Anniversary Patio Party, Sioux Falls

Come down to the ultimate patio party, two years in the making to celebrate Remedy’s 2 anniversary! Craft beer, food, games, music, and …a dunk tank? Yes, Remedy is going out with a splash this year! Numerous local nonprofits have been invited to join in on the drunk tank fun as a way to raise funds for their organizations. There will be specialty one-off batches of our favorite beers. The patio will be packed with yard games, plus music from DJ Gavin Johnson and the Tenenbaums!