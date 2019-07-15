Pierre Man Charged With Abusing Infant

Pierre resident Derek Berman is facing charges of abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of seven, and aggravated battery of an infant. The 29-year-old was arrested Saturday after a report of possible child abuse was received by Central South Dakota Communications.

It was reported a two-month-old infant had received serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with that of abuse. Detectives say they were able to determine that the injuries sustained were caused by Berman and they subsequently made the arrest.

Berman is currently being held at the Hughes County Jail without bond.