Shopping Safe This Amazon Prime Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Amazon Prime Day has become somewhat of a national holiday. Shoppers are excited about saving some money, while finding some cool new gadgets.

The reality, though, is that it is also a prime day for scammers. “So you’re really going to have to be very very careful,” says Jessie Schmidt with Better Business Bureau.

Amazon says they work to keep scams at bay, but there are some DO’s and DON’T’s that shoppers need to keep in mind.

Schmidt says a common mistake is to never save credit card information online.

“We know that so many of these organizations have had data breaches and your information is right in there with everybody else’s, so while it can be a pain to enter your information every single time, I would say it’s worth the effort to do so.”

Schmidt also tells shoppers to remain weary of fake website look-a-likes. She says for users to look out for the “https” in front of the link to ensure that the website is secure. If not, the shopper is likely to be ripped off.

“I have instances of people that have bought fake products from designer brands, in particular, that they think they have been buying from a legitimate site. This happened to me with a Michael Kors bag.”

It is also important to keep track of your shopping budget. Schmidt says it is easy to get sucked down the amazon rabbit hole.