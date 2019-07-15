Sioux Falls Man Vandalized 17 Separate Areas Downtown

Police charge 25-year-old Anthony Rainbow with intentional damage to property.

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Police caught 25-year-old Anthony Rainbow silver-handed around 5 o’clock Monday morning.

But not until he had vandalized 17 separate areas all along 8th street in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We had back and windows to businesses, there was some sidewalks that were sprayed, two light poles, a couple of cars and then a wall. I think a retaining wall was all sprayed,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police public information officer.

Police said that it was a civilian that reported the incident and followed Rainbow in his car until police arrived.

“What was neat about this deal was that somebody watched him do it,” said Jim DeWitt, owner of Dewitt Designs. “So, a citizen turned him in. It’s so hard to catch guys that do graffiti; it’s almost impossible.”

Jim DeWitt has owned DeWitt Designs for about 25 years, and he says the vandalism isn’t a problem it’s more of a nuisance.

“It doesn’t happen that much. It happened a lot down in Tucson; we have a store down there. But, here not that often,” said DeWitt.

Now DeWitt just wants Rainbow to pay for his crime.

“I think that would be a good punishment to just have him come clean it up. He did it a number of places down 8th street. So, if they can get him on detail to clean-up all the damage he did I think that would be the thing to do,” said DeWitt.

Rainbow is charged with intentional damage to property.

Meanwhile, police say vandalism is an ongoing issue in Sioux Falls, within the last 30 days they have responded to roughly 175 calls.