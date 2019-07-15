Wolves Lose in Summer League Championship Game
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA… The Timberwolves went into Monday night’s Summer League championship game with a loss in Summer League play. But the Memphis Grizzlies jumped out to a 17 point lead. The Wolves made a spirited comeback, rallying to close the margin to 1 as Kelan Martin scored 10 straight points and Minnesota out-scored the Grizz 30-16 in the 3rd quarter. But they couldn’t take the lead despite pulling to within 1 point. Martin led Minnesota with 19 and Grayson Allen the Grizzlies with 17. Former Gopher rebounder Jordan Murphy was impressive with 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Wolves finished Summer League play with a 6-1 record.