A New Out of This World Experience Now Available at Siouxland Libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Celebrations for Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary are taking place a little closer to home.

Soiuxland Libraries are excited to announce an “out of this world” experience. Two “NASA backpacks” are now available for checkout. They’re full of opportunities to learn more about the science of space. Some items include a moon map, a “funscope” telescope, and books for various reading levels.

Librarian, Kim Koblank, feels this opportunity is particularly special, “So before where it was always ‘like come to the library and we’ll show you how to do these experiments’, now you can take it home as a family, and use these kits together and explore the moon, explore space together and it’s just kind of a fun activity to bring home for free.”

The two backpacks check out for a week and can be found at Prairie West and Brandon. Due to the excitement, there’s already a hold list on both backpacks.

To place a hold, click on this link: NASA Backpack