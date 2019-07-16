26th Annual Hot Summer Nites to Rev Up in New Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hot Summer Nites revs up tomorrow in Sioux Falls, but for the first time in more than 20 years — it’s not Downtown.

The Sioux Falls Corvette Club is moving the event to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. They say it gives them more space to work with.

One of the features they are using the new space for is called “Quick 60.” It is a competition to see which corvette driver can complete a 60-foot stretch in the fastest time.

Hot Summer Nites is free — but “free will” donations will go toward the new Sioux Falls Veterans Cemetery.

“I just think anyone who has a connection or respect for our veterans should come out and this is an opportunity for you to donate to their worthy cause,” says Sioux Falls Corvette Club member Mike Skiles.

The event also features food trucks and a beer garden, free corvette rides and a jimmy buffet tribute concert.

Hot Summer Nites begins tomorrow at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.