Police: Teens Arrested for Firing Handgun Trash Interview Rooms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three Sioux Falls teens are facing charges after police say they threatened officers and destroyed interview rooms at the police station.

Police say the incident began Monday just after midnight near Klondike Trail and Southeastern Avenue. They say two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were inside a home when one of them accidentally fired a gun.

An adult called police after the three teens left and came back. Police say arriving officers found a handgun with the serial number scratched off. They brought the teens to the police station for questioning and that’s when they say things turned violent.

“Two of them pretty much destroyed the interview rooms. They were throwing chairs and a table and then ripping stuff off the walls inside there. At different times when the officers went to talk to them, two of them spit at officers and then one of them kicked an officer as well,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the teens caused about $500 worth of damage. All three are being held at the juvenile detention center.