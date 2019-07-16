SF West Brings the Lumber in Game One vs. Renner

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was the regular season finale at Harmodon Park Tuesday night for SF West and Renner. And in the first game of the doubleheader it was all West after falling behind on Will Washenberger’s 2-run double. Aiden Thomas belted a 3-run triple, Karetsen Grove a 2-run double and Grady Gulbranson’s base hit scored 2 as West rolled to a 19-3 win. Ironically, Renner scored 3 in the nightcap and won by a run. Both teams start region play on Friday.