Sioux Falls City Crews Staying on Top of Mosquito Spraying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City officials are battling mosquitos and mother nature when it comes to pest control this summer.

Denise Patton with the Sioux Falls Health Department says they knew this summer was going to be tough, given the winter and spring flooding.

Patton says spraying has gone as well as planned and they haven’t found anything unusual or dangerous in traps around the city. However, the recent heat and humidity, mixed with the rain, have made things somewhat challenging.

“We’re just having a hard time staying ahead of it. It seems like in a hot week like we’re having right now, a lot of things will dry up but even just a short rain sits and so we have a lot of water, a lot of areas where mosquitos want to be and it’s keeping pretty busy,” said Patton.

To get information on spraying in your neighborhood, visit siouxfalls.org/spray. You can also text the word “spray” to 888777 to receive text message updates.