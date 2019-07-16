Storm Championship Run Ends With 11th Title

SIOUX FALLS, SD…You could call the Sioux Falls Storm playoff run against the two teams that had beaten them in championship games a revenge tour.

“Just the arrogance (of Arizona) man, how guys talked about being undefeated, all their IFL selection. A few weeks back I said we were like Drake, we were looking for revenge, and that’s what we did.” Storm DL Claude Davis says.

Or that it was déjà vu from the organization’s first championship at Sioux City back in 2005.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities to it. That year Sioux City had beat us three times and both (title) games we came out and played really good football.” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says.

Either way, you have to say that 2019 was a wild ride for the Sioux Falls Storm, one in which a blend of veterans and newcomers won seven games by seven points or less.

“I mean if you paid attention to the season we was just a second half team. We’ll start off slow and then second half came around, we were ready to roll staying together as a team.” Davis says.

That was especially true in the playoffs, with the Storm winning all three of their games by a three points or less, rallying on the road from 14 and 10 down against Iowa and Arizona, teams they went 1-3 against during the regular season.

“We finally put together a 60-minute football game on offense. We executed from start to finish. We really kept ourselves out of those predictable situations, second & third and longs, we didn’t have any turnovers. Everything was clicking and everything came together.” Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says.

Next year’s Storm could look very different, especially if Brown decides to retire, as will the IFL if it adds more expansion teams. Whatever happens, if there’s one thing to be said about the 2019 Storm….

“I think there was a mindset since Arizona came into the league that we wouldn’t be able to win one. So I think it was good to show that we’re still pretty good.” Riggs says.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.