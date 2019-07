Boats, Docks Damaged By Storm at Snake Creek Recreation Area

PLATTE, S.D. – Boats and docks were damaged by a storm this morning in the Snake Creek Recreation Area near Platte.

The video below shows the damage left behind at Dock 44 at the Snake Creek Recreation Area near Platte. Boats being kept at the marina and some of the docks received damage.

Crews and volunteers spent much of the day cleaning fallen trees and branches from the campground.