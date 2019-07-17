Downtown Businesses Prep For ‘Crazy Days’ Summer Sale

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s practically Black Friday in July.

Each year, Downtown Sioux Falls businesses pull out all stops for the ‘Crazy Days’ summer sales. This year is no different.

26 businesses have deals for you to choose from. Whether it’s a discount on a pair of running shoes, or a few bucks off your dinner and drinks, there are a lot of deals to take advantage of.

KDLT News met up with Downtown Sioux Falls Inc, 605 Running Company, and Spice & Tea Exchange for a sneak peak at the deals they’re offering.

Due to severe weather, some of the scheduled segments were cut. We encourage you to visit each companies website for more information.