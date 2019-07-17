Fans to Descend on San Diego for the 50th Comic-Con

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dust off your Captain Marvel cosplay, San Diego Comic-Con is here.

The four day convention kicks off Wednesday when the show room floor opens to thousands vying for exclusive merchandise. Later, Warner Bros. will get things going with a ScareDiego event promising some hair-raising new footage from “It: Chapter Two.”

Movie fans will also get a look at “Terminator: Dark Fate” at a Hall H presentation Thursday, and on Saturday be treated to a Marvel Studios presentation, where many expect will announce the plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And for television enthusiasts, HBO is reuniting its “Game of Thrones” cast for a farewell panel, and bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda out for his first ever Comic-Con to tease the show “His Dark Materials.”