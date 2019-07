Flash Flooding, High Winds Push Semi into Ditch Near Worthing

WORTHING, S.D. – High winds and flash flooding caused a semi-truck to veer off the interstate and into the ditch this morning in southeastern South Dakota.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on I-29, a few miles north of Worthing.

The driver of the truck is in good condition and was back on the road an hour later.