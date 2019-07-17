Hackers Gain “Unauthorized Access” in Spring Data Breach

Sprint has confirmed a serious data breach.

The company is informing customers that hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “add a line” website.

Information such as names, billing addresses, phone numbers, and other sensitive details may have been compromised.

Sprint says it learned about the breach in late June and has since reset pin codes for all accounts that were impacted. It’s still unclear how many Sprint customers were affected.