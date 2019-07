Lennox Blanks Tabor in Legion Baseball

LENNOX, SD…. The regular season is winding down in Class “B” legion baseball and Wednesday night was a classic at Lennox. That’s where Brock Anderson and his defense shut down Tabor in a 2-0 win for the home team. He is one of the top pitchers in South Dakota and showed why again in the win. The State “B” Tourney is actually after the “A” which starts next week in Mitchell.