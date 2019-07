Lightning Strikes Light Up Storm Cell in Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D. – The early morning storms on Wednesday made for some strong imagery across the Sioux Empire.

Yankton County Emergency Management posted this video of the storm passing through on Facebook.

If you look closely, you can see the super-cell come into view with the lightning. Officials say the storm brought heavy rain and nickel size hail.

At this time, we don’t have any reports of significant damage in that immediate area.