Pierre’s Grey Zabel Chooses NDSU

PIERRE, SD… He could have played college baseball at SDSU, but Pierre’s Grey Zabel has committed to college football for the Bison of NDSU. Zabel is 6’5, 240 pounds and plays both offensive and defensive line. He’ll play on the offensive side of the ball in college. He’s been a part of Pierre’s last two state 11AA championship teams, playing center in the state title game. On defense Zabel had 32 tackles, 11 for loss and five sacks on defense.