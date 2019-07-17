Should You Be Taking Dietary Supplements?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some new research suggests that taking vitamin D and calcium supplements together can increase the risk of having a stroke. It is among the latest theories surrounding dietary supplements.

According to the FDA, nearly three-quarters of Americans take some form of dietary supplements. The supplement industry earns 40 billion dollars a year, and that just makes you think, is there really such a thing as an easy pill?

Doctor Leah Prestbo with Avera Family Medicine says the answer is a hard no.

“The secret really to getting any of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, minerals, is just to get a regular amount in your diet,” says Dr. Prestbo.

Prestbo says often times people read promise-filled labels and get excited, but the truth is many don’t actually benefit from the extra nutrients.

“For most individuals, a general multi-vitamin is all you really need.”

There are some instances where supplements become more beneficiary, like for people with food allergies or digestive disorders.

“Intolerance to dairy products and lactose and that can cause you to eat less calcium in your diet because you’re not getting those dairy products.”

But even with specific mineral needs, Prestbo says you should never take too much at a time.

“Make sure you don’t want to get a high high level of that in a supplement because then that can put you at risk.”

When it comes to supplements, less is usually more.